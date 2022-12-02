Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in VMware were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,261 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 24.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 43.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in VMware by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,569 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $121.68 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

