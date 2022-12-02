Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $220,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.