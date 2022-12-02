Millennium Sapphire Price Tops $0.50 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $60,926.84 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

