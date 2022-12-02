Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 0.2%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 35,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.
Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.