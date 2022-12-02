Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 0.2%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 35,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 689,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 66,696 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 471,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 72,236 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 149,037 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

