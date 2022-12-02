Mina (MINA) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $426.99 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 759,574,497 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 758,807,953.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57086572 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,328,769.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

