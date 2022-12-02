MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $36.26 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,108,169 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

