Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 352,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minim Price Performance

NASDAQ MINM traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

