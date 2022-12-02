Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Position Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 352,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

MEOA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

