Mizuho Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s current price.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.