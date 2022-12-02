MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $16,772.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $16,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.