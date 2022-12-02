MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $22.98 Million Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,614,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167,478 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines comprises 1.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.89% of Denison Mines worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.88 million, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

