MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $3.01 Million Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.31% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $6,385,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $3,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 393,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.