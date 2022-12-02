MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $6.01 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,354. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.72.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

