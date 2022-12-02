MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWODR remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWODR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.