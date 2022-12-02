MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.24% of Redwoods Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RWOD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.