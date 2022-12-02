MMCAP International Inc. SPC Reduces Holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.74% of DTRT Health Acquisition worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTRT. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 10,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DTRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.