MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 250,000 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 14.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 288,439 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Forum Merger IV by 75.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 75.3% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 349,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

