MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 300,000 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 136,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

