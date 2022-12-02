MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.71% of Genesis Unicorn Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth about $6,213,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

