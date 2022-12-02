MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $54,000 Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,975. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

