MMCAP International Inc. SPC Trims Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.57% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMFI remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

