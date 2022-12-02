Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.90

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 48501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

