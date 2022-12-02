MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.25 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $79.25 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.55 or 0.06258260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00509957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.30 or 0.31017990 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,608,779 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

