Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. Approximately 18,308 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

