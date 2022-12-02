Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,191,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Mondelez International worth $508,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,992. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

