Monero Price Reaches $144.24 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $144.24 or 0.00851885 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $80.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00450606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00115071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00646063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00246540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00264619 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,142 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

