Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Moody’s worth $130,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.93. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.20.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

