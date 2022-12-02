Morgan Stanley Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $16.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.4 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.