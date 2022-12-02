Morgan Stanley Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $37.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.89.

ARWR opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

