Morgan Stanley Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $29.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,461. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

