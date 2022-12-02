Morgan Stanley Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $67.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equity Residential by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

