Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,816,760.75 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $1,816,760.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,847,663.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MORN opened at $249.98 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

