Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNERW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,570. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNERW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

