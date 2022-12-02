MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.89 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

