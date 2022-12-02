Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $929,040.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.68 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mr. Cooper Group

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

