MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

