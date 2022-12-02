MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
MRC Global Price Performance
NYSE:MRC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Featured Articles
