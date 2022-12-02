MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Stock Price Down 16.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, COO Ricardo Rivera purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,955 shares of company stock worth $61,729. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSPR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSP Recovery by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth $48,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in MSP Recovery by 163.4% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 643,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 399,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth $112,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

See Also

