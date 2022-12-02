MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.26 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $233.86 million and $6,598.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.28495631 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,717.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

