Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 237,484 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. IVERIC bio accounts for 1.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.20% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 20.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,985. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

