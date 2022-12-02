Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Has $31.02 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,730 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up about 21.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 104.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 8,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,099. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,256 shares of company stock worth $38,373,268. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

