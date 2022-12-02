National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.41.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

