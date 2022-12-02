Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $137.56 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $137,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.08. 26,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.