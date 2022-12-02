Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $88.86 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $88,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

MCK traded up $5.46 on Friday, hitting $385.18. 10,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,825. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $216.38 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

