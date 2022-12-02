Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $122,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $182.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,531. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.32.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

