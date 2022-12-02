Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $100,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,536. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

