Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Cigna worth $93,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 171,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,290,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE CI traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $326.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,862. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $193.63 and a one year high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.85.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.