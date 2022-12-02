Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 89,054 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $74,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.1 %

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 19,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

