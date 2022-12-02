Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $189,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $145.17. 82,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

