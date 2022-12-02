Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Eaton worth $71,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 28.7% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $291,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.7% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

