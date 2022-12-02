NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,079 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

